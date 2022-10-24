Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

The air pollution level in Delhi stood at 298 as per the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Diwali, October 24.

The AQI recorded in the national capital on Monday, as of 6 am, appeared to be a marked improvement over air pollution recorded on Diwali day over the past few years.

Since 2015 (the year till which Central Pollution Control Board data is available), AQI in Delhi on Diwali day has consistently stayed above 300, with 2018 and 2022 being the only exceptions where AQI figures have stayed below 300.

An AQI figure between 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 50 to 100 is considered 'moderate', 100-200 is considered 'unhealthy', 200-300 is considered 'very unhealthy', and 300-500 is considered 'hazardous'.

That being said, AQI on Diwali day only paints part of the picture.

Trends show that air quality in Delhi takes a plunge in the days following Diwali, something that may well hold true this time around, despite the firecracker ban in the national capital.