Inquiry into Shopian ‘fake’ encounter made public due to J&K LG Manoj Sinha's efforts

The outcome of the probe into the alleged fake encounter in which three “militants” were killed in south Kashmir's Shopian on July 18 was made public on the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sources told DH that in a recent meeting the LG urged Army Chief General Manoj Naravane to make the outcome of the probe public. Sinha had a meeting with General Naravane during the latter’s two-day visit to Kashmir on September 17.

“LG Sinha and Army Chief discussed the issue (Shopian encounter) at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. The Army chief apprised the LG about the outcome and the latter urged him to make things public,” they said and added the Sinha also told Gen Naravane that families of the victims must be given justice.

The Shopian encounter came under a lens after three families from the Rajouri district of Jammu region claimed that the three killed were their kin and were labourers by profession. The families have identified the missing youth as Abrar Ahmed Khan, 18, Imtiyaz Hussain, 26, and Mohammad Ibrar, 21, all from Rajouri, and claimed the faces resembled the pictures of the slain “militants.”

Earlier this month, the families of the slain had knocked at the doors of the LG demanding a probe into the Shopian `fake’ encounter and making their DNA reports public.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sinha had said, “Probe is going on in the July 18 Shopian encounter at two levels and he will ensure there is no injustice.”

On Friday unknown soldiers and officers involved in the encounter were indicted by the Army and disciplinary action was initiated against them. The Army in its probe found prima facie evidence indicating that powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded during the operation.

Meanwhile, the families of the slain youth have welcomed the statement by Army and sought capital punishment for the guilty. “We welcome the statement of the Army based on its inquiry report, our statements have been vindicated,” said Mohammad Saleem, cousin brother of the slain youth.

“They were murdered in the name of encounter,” he said and demanded DNA sampling report should be confirmed at the earliest so that they can get bodies of their kin.