Inspector among five new COVID-19 victims in Madhya Pradesh; Death toll climbs to 80

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh rose to 80 with five more patients including a 59-year-old police inspector in Ujjain succumbing to the disease on Tuesday.

The grim situation is likely to be grimmer as reports on 2638 samples sent from Bhopal to New Delhi for testing are awaited. Indore with 52 deaths tops in the state followed by seven in Bhopal.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said the administration fears big spike in the number of cases which had already reached 1485 till Monday night.

A central team visited Indore and reviewed the administrative measures to enforce lockdown in the city where number of cases have surged to over 900.

Meanwhile, the state government sent 150 buses on Tuesday morning to Kota to bring back nearly 3000 students stranded there.