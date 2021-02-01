BUDGET 2021
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: First paperless Budget sold almost every sector, Mamata hits out at Modi govt Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro
Intense cold continues in Punjab, Haryana

Intense cold continues in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperature was below normal in several places

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:37 ist
A man pulls a rickshaw on a cold morning in Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo

Biting cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with the minimum temperature hovering below normal limits at most places.

In Punjab, Adampur reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius, meteorological department officials said here.

Among other places in the state, Amritsar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana (4.1 degrees Celsius), Patiala (6 degrees Celsius), Halwara (5 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (5.9 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (5.5 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (5.7 degrees Celsius) and Pathankot (5.3 degrees Celsius).

In Haryana, Karnal’s minimum temperature settled at 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Narnaul (4.5 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (6.6 degrees Celsius), Hisar (5 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (5.4 degrees Celsius).

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said. PTI SUNb and Haryana on Monday with the minimum temperature hovering below normal limits at most places.

In Punjab, Adampur reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius, meteorological department officials said here.

Among other places in the state, Amritsar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana (4.1 degrees Celsius), Patiala (6 degrees Celsius), Halwara (5 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (5.9 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (5.5 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (5.7 degrees Celsius) and Pathankot (5.3 degrees Celsius).

In Haryana, Karnal’s minimum temperature settled at 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Narnaul (4.5 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (6.6 degrees Celsius), Hisar (5 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (5.4 degrees Celsius).

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Haryana
Punjab

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 