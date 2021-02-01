Intense cold continues in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with the minimum temperature hovering below normal limits at most places.
In Punjab, Adampur reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius, meteorological department officials said here.
Among other places in the state, Amritsar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana (4.1 degrees Celsius), Patiala (6 degrees Celsius), Halwara (5 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (5.9 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (5.5 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (5.7 degrees Celsius) and Pathankot (5.3 degrees Celsius).
In Haryana, Karnal’s minimum temperature settled at 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Narnaul (4.5 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (6.6 degrees Celsius), Hisar (5 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (5.4 degrees Celsius).
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

