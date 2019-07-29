Interim protection extended for Kamal Nath's nephew

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2019, 17:12pm ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 19:18pm ist
Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was arrested for the VVIP chopper scam-related money laundering case. (DH File photo)

A Delhi court Monday extended by a day the interim protection from arrest granted to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the VVIP chopper scam-related money laundering case.

Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power projects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till today.

During the argument, he told special Judge Arvind Kumar that he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

Puri recently appeared before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now-scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland. 

