Internal churning, a litmus test for BJP in Himachal

Despite a weakened Aam Aadmi Party and a seemingly leaderless Congress, the BJP could face its toughest challenge in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from its own internal churning. Its first list of candidates, unveiled late Tuesday night, has left several people unhappy, with the party not fielding as many as 10 sitting legislators, including a state minister.

Party leaders from the state that DH spoke to defended the move and said it was to counter anti-incumbency. The leaders said the BJP had mounted a unique campaign to give out the tickets.

“We sent out ballot papers to our mandals in helicopters to seats across the Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi region, asking people to choose names from as many as three candidates from these seats,” said a senior party leader involved in the ticket distribution.

However, party workers said the move led to a fair amount of resentment. “In Nalagarh, the sitting MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana lost the seat to KL Thakur. In Shimla, sitting MLA Suresh Bharadwaj lost his seat to Sanjay Sood. In party president J P Nadda’s region Bilaspur, sitting MLA Subhash Thakur lost his seat to Jamwal, who is seen close to the president,” said a leader from the state unit.

The move could spell trouble as Congress in its first list, has given tickets to two BJP leaders who have joined the party.

“One can safely say that our list has strengthened the Congress’s position, as they have accommodated stalwarts and even gave tickets to two of our former leaders,” said the leader, adding that there are unconfirmed reports that another leader Ravinder Rana, considered close to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, could join the Congress.

With the AAP out of the fray mostly, the fight is now down to the two traditional rivals – the BJP and Congress. The BJP, to bolster its campaign, has already ensured that Prime Minister Modi has visited the state five times this year. Party leaders said that Modi is likely to make at least two visits, and he could travel to Mandi and Dharamshala.

On the other hand, in the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi busy at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party sent general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to the state once to unveil a statewide rally. Leaders, however, said that while the turnout was positive, it was a little too late.

Congress is also looking at a problem of plenty when it comes to choosing a CM face. Pratibha Singh was declared the state president to carry on her husband Virbhadra Singh’s legacy, but local leaders said she does not have wide acceptance. While Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has a robust chance, other contenders include Kuldeep Rathore and Mukesh Agnihotri.