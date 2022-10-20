Internal churning, a litmus test for BJP in Himachal

Internal churning, a litmus test for BJP in Himachal

The move could spell trouble as Congress in its first list, has given tickets to two BJP leaders who have joined the party

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 01:08 ist

Despite a weakened Aam Aadmi Party and a seemingly leaderless Congress, the BJP could face its toughest challenge in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from its own internal churning. Its first list of candidates, unveiled late Tuesday night, has left several people unhappy, with the party not fielding as many as 10 sitting legislators, including a state minister. 

Party leaders from the state that DH spoke to defended the move and said it was to counter anti-incumbency. The leaders said the BJP had mounted a unique campaign to give out the tickets.

Also Read: BJP releases first list of 62 candidates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

“We sent out ballot papers to our mandals in helicopters to seats across the Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi region, asking people to choose names from as many as three candidates from these seats,” said a senior party leader involved in the ticket distribution. 

However, party workers said the move led to a fair amount of resentment. “In Nalagarh, the sitting MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana lost the seat to KL Thakur. In Shimla, sitting MLA Suresh Bharadwaj lost his seat to Sanjay Sood. In party president J P Nadda’s region Bilaspur, sitting MLA Subhash Thakur lost his seat to Jamwal, who is seen close to the president,” said a leader from the state unit.  

The move could spell trouble as Congress in its first list, has given tickets to two BJP leaders who have joined the party. 

“One can safely say that our list has strengthened the Congress’s position, as they have accommodated stalwarts and even gave tickets to two of our former leaders,” said the leader, adding that there are unconfirmed reports that another leader Ravinder Rana, considered close to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, could join the Congress. 

Also Read: Ram temple or Article 370, Modi govt made possible what seemed impossible: Amit Shah

With the AAP out of the fray mostly, the fight is now down to the two traditional rivals – the BJP and Congress. The BJP, to bolster its campaign, has already ensured that Prime Minister Modi has visited the state five times this year. Party leaders said that Modi is likely to make at least two visits, and he could travel to Mandi and Dharamshala.  

On the other hand, in the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi busy at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party sent general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to the state once to unveil a statewide rally. Leaders, however, said that while the turnout was positive, it was a little too late.

Congress is also looking at a problem of plenty when it comes to choosing a CM face. Pratibha Singh was declared the state president to carry on her husband Virbhadra Singh’s legacy, but local leaders said she does not have wide acceptance. While Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has a robust chance, other contenders include Kuldeep Rathore and Mukesh Agnihotri. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
BJP

What's Brewing

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

 