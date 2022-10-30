International film festival of Srinagar receives overwhelming response

The two-day International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) which concluded at Tagore Hall, here, on Sunday received an overwhelming response from the audience as well as artists.

On the concluding day, a major prize presentation was held where the prominent artists were awarded for their excellent performance by the organizers of the event - Vomedh, a Jammu-based theatre and cultural group.

Rakesh Bhat, the festival co-director while expressing his gratitude to the artist fraternity, sponsors and people in general for the support they provided in making the event a success.

“We felt a strong urge to bring Srinagar its own international film festival, with Srinagar embedded into it,” he said and added drawing from their experience of the Jammu film festival, they will make TIFFS an international festival to reckon with in the coming times.

“More than the name, it is the history, contribution, and spirit that Srinagar has brought to cinema that it was about time that it got an international film festival with its name associated with it,” Bhat said.

Speaking during the inaugural function, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole urged filmmakers to see the Valley beyond the angle of terrorism.

“Kashmir is not only rich for its beauty but for artistic talent as well. Such film festivals will help Kashmiri artists to learn and broaden their vision regarding filmmaking. However, filmmakers should see Kashmir beyond the angle of terrorism,” he said.

30 films, including short films, documentaries, and music videos were screened during the two-day event which enthralled the audience. Films from France, Georgia and even Pakistan were screened during the two-day event. While 16 films were screened on Saturday, the rest of the films screened on Sunday were from the J&K region.

Like the inaugural event, the concluding ceremony was also attended by a large crowd. On the sidelines of the festival, cultural events are also being showcased to the public.

The event was supported by Roots in Fateh Kadal (RIFK) Entertainment.