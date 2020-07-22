International passengers will have to pay for 7-day institutional quarantine, says Delhi Airport

International passengers landing at the Delhi airport will now have to pay for their seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine implemented in the wake of Covid-19, according to the latest airport guidelines. This will be followed by a seven-day home quarantine.

The guidelines by the airport authority stated that an undertaking of acceptance will have to be signed, which will be retained by the overseas embassy prior to the passenger's booking confirmation.

Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Those arriving by international flight at the airport, you will also be required to undergo a secondary screening at Delhi Govt post after which you will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location. — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

The international passengers who plan to stay in the Delhi-NCR region will have to go through health screenings and check-ups carried out by the airport health officials. There will be another mandatory screening as precautionary measures at the Delhi government. Only after completion of the dual-screening will the passengers proceed to the designated quarantine locations.

Pregnant women, parents travelling with children aged below 10 years, passengers who have lost a family member and those suffering from a serious illness will be given an exception. This will be approved only if the undertaking form and the required documents are mailed to airportcovid@gmail.com.

Mandatory thermal screening check-points have been set up near the exit gates of the Delhi airport for all domestic passengers. After temperature-scanning, only the asymptomatic will be allowed to leave the premises. They will have to undergo home quarantine for a seven-day period.

The passengers who are travelling will be screened at both departure and entry gates before boarding their flight.

"Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through non-Vande Bharat international flights," the authority further said.

Delhi has so far reported 1.25 lakh positive coronavirus cases. The state's sero-prevalence study has found that 23.48 percent of the people have been affected by Covid-19 in the city, which has several pockets of dense population.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.