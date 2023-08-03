Internet suspension partially lifted from Haryana's Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal

Haryana government on Thursday partially lifted mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram, ANI reported.
Haryana government partially lifts mobile internet suspension from 1300 hours to 1600 hours today in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/6xNoJkSNvF
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
The state saw a recent spate of violence with CM Khattar subsequently appealing to all to maintain peace.
More to follow...
