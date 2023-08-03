Internet suspension partly lifted in parts of Haryana

Internet suspension partially lifted from Haryana's Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 12:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana government on Thursday partially lifted mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram, ANI reported.

The state saw a recent spate of violence with CM Khattar subsequently appealing to all to maintain peace.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Haryana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

 