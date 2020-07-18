Interstate arms supply gang busted in Muzaffarnagar, 9 held

Interstate arms supply gang busted in Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 18 2020, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 18:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Police have busted a gang involved in illegal supply of arms with the arrest of nine people in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishekh Yadav, a police team, led by SHO K P Singh, raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Jolla village under Budhana police station limits and seized a large quantity of weapons, including 44 pistols, and nabbed nine people.

Three persons managed to flee during the raid, the senior superintendent of police added.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that the gang used to supply the illegal firearms manufactured in western UP and Haryana, police said.

The SSP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team, they said.

Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh
Illegal arms

