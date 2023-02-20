Investments in Uttarakhand creating new employment opportunities: PM Narendra Modi

'Investments creating job opportunities in Uttarakhand'

The Prime Minister was attending a Rozgar Mela in the state to hand over appointment letters to assistant teachers

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Feb 20 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 13:16 ist
PM Modi addressing the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said large-scale investments in the hills of Uttarakhand are creating new employment opportunities for the state's youth who earlier had to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood.

"This is the Amrit Kaal of unprecedented opportunities for the country's youths," the prime minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, said.

"Teachers have to play a big role in preparing them for the new century according to the new education policy," he said.

The prime minister also described teachers as a medium for big change.

"Large-scale investments in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand are not only boosting connectivity to remote villages but also creating new employment and self employment opportunities for youths near their homes so the state's youths return to their villages," Modi said.

India News
Narendra Modi
Uttarakhand

