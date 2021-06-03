Involve private doctors’ clinics in Covid-19 vaccination: OMAG

The federation of medical organisations has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to involve the private doctors and their clinics in India’s vaccination programme.

There are 12,50,000 MBBS doctors and 4,50,000 post-graduate doctors besides lakhs from AYUSH or alternate medicines.

The Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), which is the federation of medical organisations, said involving private doctors and their clinics would give a major boost to and speed up the drive.

“More than half of them are in the private sector and also have their clinics. They have been involved in vaccination programmes for other vaccines. As such, they can be utilised and authorised to carry out Covid vaccination,” OMAG secretary-general Dr Ishwar Gilada said.

“Ironically, vaccinations are happening at workplaces, housing societies, community halls, grounds, and drive-ins, but private medical practitioners are not allowed to carry out vaccination,” Gilada said.

Besides, he appealed that those who spread anti-vaccine rumours and misguide people, should be dealt with under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management act 2005.

“It can be a choice of an individual and perception on not to take any vaccine, but imposing that on others is not acceptable. A recent anti-vaccine rant on social media from the known anti-vaxxer website ‘lifesitenews.com’ said all those vaccinated will die in two years, quoting the Nobel Laureate Dr Luc Montagnier. This message which is viral has been found to be fake. Such people should be tried with charges of sedition in addition,” he said.

On the issue of vaccine waste, OMAG pointed out: “Vaccine wastage cannot be tolerated and any wastage more than 2% is not acceptable. In fact, each vial of 5 ml has an extra dose. So it will be 11 doses per vial, rather than 10 doses. This can be done and taught by experienced people to augment 10% vaccination.”