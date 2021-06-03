Involve private clinics in Covid-19 vaccination: OMAG

Involve private doctors’ clinics in Covid-19 vaccination: OMAG

OMAG also called for dealing with people spreading anti-vaccine rumours under the Epidemic Diseases Act

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 03 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The federation of medical organisations has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to involve the private doctors and their clinics in India’s vaccination programme.

There are 12,50,000 MBBS doctors and 4,50,000 post-graduate doctors besides lakhs from AYUSH or alternate medicines.

The Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), which is the federation of medical organisations, said involving private doctors and their clinics would give a major boost to and speed up the drive.

“More than half of them are in the private sector and also have their clinics. They have been involved in vaccination programmes for other vaccines. As such, they can be utilised and authorised to carry out Covid vaccination,” OMAG secretary-general Dr Ishwar Gilada said.

Read | SC finds Centre's vaccine policy arbitrary, irrational

“Ironically, vaccinations are happening at workplaces, housing societies, community halls, grounds, and drive-ins, but private medical practitioners are not allowed to carry out vaccination,” Gilada said.

Besides, he appealed that those who spread anti-vaccine rumours and misguide people, should be dealt with under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management act 2005.

“It can be a choice of an individual and perception on not to take any vaccine, but imposing that on others is not acceptable. A recent anti-vaccine rant on social media from the known anti-vaxxer website ‘lifesitenews.com’ said all those vaccinated will die in two years, quoting the Nobel Laureate Dr Luc Montagnier. This message which is viral has been found to be fake. Such people should be tried with charges of sedition in addition,” he said.

On the issue of vaccine waste, OMAG pointed out: “Vaccine wastage cannot be tolerated and any wastage more than 2% is not acceptable. In fact, each vial of 5 ml has an extra dose. So it will be 11 doses per vial, rather than 10 doses. This can be done and taught by experienced people to augment 10% vaccination.”

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

OMAG
doctors
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 