INX Media: Delhi HC dismisses CBI challenge to order allowing P Chidambaram, others to inspect documents

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the CBI against a trial court order allowing inspection of documents by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others accused in the INX media case.

Justice Mukta Gupta rejected the CBI's plea in the case.

The CBI questioned the validity of the March 5 order passed by the trial court allowing inspection of documents kept in ‘Malkhana’ (designated place in police station to store seized property) by the accused and their counsel.

The agency contended that the trial court’s order reflected intrusion into the investigative process of the CBI and if accused persons were allowed to inspect documents available at the malkhana. It would also subvert the probe and there was every likelihood that they might tamper with evidence available.

Also read: INX Media: Can't allow inspection of seized documents by accused, CBI tells Delhi HC

It also claimed that this would impinge the power of the CBI to enquire and investigate into the allegations of huge economic fraud and corruption at the highest level, having national and international ramifications.

It said out of 14 accused, only Karti had made the prayer to inspect Malkhana documents. However, the trial court erroneously allowed all the accused to inspect it and exceeded the judicial powers by giving relief which was not prayed for.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged the money laundering case.

Check out latest videos from DH: