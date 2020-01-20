IPUA joins hands with GBU to start PG programme in polyurethane technology

Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA) has joined hands with the Greater Noida-based Gautam Buddha University (GBU) to start an industry-driven two-year post-graduate diploma program in polyurethane technology.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the IPUA and GBU in presence of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Sheela Foam Limited Mahesh Narayanan Gopalasamudram, who is also chairman of the IPUA.

“To the best of our knowledge, it is the first mega effort across the world. There are no structured academic polyurethane chemistry programmes,” the Sheela Foam Limited said in a statement.

Introduction of the postgraduate programme (two-semester) at the GBU will make candidates available to fulfil the technical requirements of the industry.

“The signing marks a milestone for the polyurethane industry in India and a unique academic-industry collaboration. On maturity, this programme will expand as a global resource pool for the industry,” Gopalasamudram said.