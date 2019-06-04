Irani's PF report to be auctioned

Smriti Irani's Provident Fund (PF) report from when she used to work in a burger joint is going to be auctioned soon, and the money from the sale will be used to help women artisans, according to a report by HT.

The auction will be organized by the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), and the process to identify the group of women artisans to whom the money will be transferred, has started, HT reported.

Before becoming a famous actress and then a cabinet member, Smriti Irani, used to work in a burger joint in Bandra, Mumbai. She used to earn Rs 1,800 per month. The TEXPROCIL found her PF under her maiden name, Smriti Malhotra.

The now Women and Child Development Minister, and Textile Minister had not withdrawn her PF earnings after she got a break in the Television Industry.