IRCTC suspends bookings for the three trains run by it till April 30

Railway subsidiary IRCTC which runs three private trains in the country has decided to suspend their services till April 30, officials said on Tuesday.
The bookings for the three trains -- the Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore route, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas -- were earlier stopped only between March 25 and April 14 during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, and booking of tickets for travel after the lockdown period was allowed.
Officials said the decision to not run the trains till April 30 was taken keeping in mind that the cases of coronavirus in the country were increasing by the day.
All passengers who have booked tickets during that period will get full refunds, an India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official said.
