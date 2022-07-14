ISJK takes a dig at Pakistani spy agency ISI over Lal Bazar terror attack

A few hours after claiming responsibility for the deadly terror strike on Jammu and Kashmir police personnel in Srinagar, the dreaded Islamic State (IS) has dropped another bombshell by taking a dig at the Pakistani deep-state.

Whereas Amaq, an online propaganda portal linked to the IS released a purported video of the attack in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar that left a police Assistant Sub-Inspector dead and his two subordinates wounded, the ISJK (Sawt-Al-Hind) subsequently released a threat letter on social media in which it also challenged Pakistani spy agency ISI.

The ISJK is an affiliate outfit of the IS active in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its broader Khorasan (Islamic State – Khorasan Province) branch in South Asia and Central Asia.

“By now you would have already seen video of our tactical attack carried out in Lal Bazar, Srinagar. The aim of the releasing the video was not just to strike fear (in) the heart in our enemy but also warn the so called fighters of ISI to steer clear of our operations,” the purported threat letter reads.

Earlier, The Resistance Front (TRF), an off-shoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, while claiming responsibility of the attack, had reportedly warned that “surprise attacks” will be carried out throughout the Kashmir Valley on people who work in collaboration with J&K police and the local administration.

Countering the TRF claim, the ISJK warned, “Laying false claims will not improve the reputation of your (ISI’s) untrained fighters but will sure put in our line of fire.”

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said just after TRF claimed the terror incident, ISJK (Sawt-Al-Hindu) has not only claimed but also threatened LeT/ TRF. “(However), for us, terrorists are terrorists and will neutralise them at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Lal Bazar attack and threat of more such attacks, security forces have stepped up vigil in Srinagar and other parts of the valley. Officials said security personnel along with flying squads have been deployed in several areas of Srinagar to keep a check on such attacks.

The officials said checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.