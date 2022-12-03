Israeli envoy shares anti-semitic message sent to him

Israeli envoy shares anti-semitic message sent to him on Twitter

Gilon said that even though the person 'doesn't deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 22:00 ist
Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon. Credit: Twitter / @NaorGilon

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday shared on Twitter a screenshot of an anti-semitic message he allegedly received amid the row over the comments on The Kashmir Files film by an Israeli filmmaker.

Sharing the screenshot of the message, Gilon tweeted that it was one of the few direct messages (DMs) that he received.

"Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction. According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn't deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information," he tweeted.

Also Read | Why the Israeli ambassador's letter should shame us

Israeli film director Nadav Lapid, who was the international jury chair at the recent International Film Festival of India (IFFI), stirred massive controversy by terming the Vivek Agnihotri "The Kashmir Files" "vulgar" and a "propaganda".

Later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted, and said his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered.

The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Agnihotri, centres on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during militancy in the early 1990s. It was screened at the festival on November 22 under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Israel
India
Kashmir Pandits
The Kashmir Files
India News
IFFI
International Film Festival of India

What's Brewing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 