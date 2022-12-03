Israeli envoy shares anti-semitic message sent to him on Twitter

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday shared on Twitter a screenshot of an anti-semitic message he allegedly received amid the row over the comments on The Kashmir Files film by an Israeli filmmaker.
Sharing the screenshot of the message, Gilon tweeted that it was one of the few direct messages (DMs) that he received.
"Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction. According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn't deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information," he tweeted.
Also Read | Why the Israeli ambassador's letter should shame us
Israeli film director Nadav Lapid, who was the international jury chair at the recent International Film Festival of India (IFFI), stirred massive controversy by terming the Vivek Agnihotri "The Kashmir Files" "vulgar" and a "propaganda".
Later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted, and said his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered.
The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Agnihotri, centres on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during militancy in the early 1990s. It was screened at the festival on November 22 under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI.
