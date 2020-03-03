Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus

Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 03 2020, 19:34pm ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 19:34pm ist

The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said.

"The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune," the official of the Rajasthan Health Department said.

The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at the Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Rajasthan
Comments (+)
 