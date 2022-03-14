ITBP official killed, jawan injured in Naxal blast

ITBP official killed, jawan injured in Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries

PTI
Raipur,
  Mar 14 2022
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 16:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and a jawan suffered injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 8:30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said. The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said.

