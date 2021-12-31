It's not BJP money, says Finance Minister on Rs 200 cr seized from perfume maker in Kannauj

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday attacked former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav saying he is “shaken” by the raids in Kannauj and sought to know if Yadav was a partner of a perfume maker from whom more than Rs 197 crore was seized.

“Are you his partner? Because only partners know whose money is kept," she said dismissing Opposition charge that the Rs 197.49 crore cash recovered from perfume maker Peeyush Jain in UP's Kannauj was her party's money and the tax authorities had raided the person by "mistake" and are now raiding the other Jain they had originally wanted to target.

She also dismissed the charge that the raids were politically motivated.

“Recovery of money shows there was actionable intelligence,” she said talking to reporters after the GST Council meeting.

