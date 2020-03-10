It's now time for me to move on, says Jyotiraditya Scindia in resignation letter

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has submitted his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi bringing an end to the speculations of him joining the BJP amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh. In the letter, he has said, "It is now time for me to move on," while adding that he believes that he is unable to serve the common people anymore by staying in the party.

The Congress leader has got the Rajya Sabha ticket from the BJP. Earlier, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence where Home Minister Amit Shah was also said to be present.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/GcDKu3BLw8 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

"The Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," K C Venugopal said.