J-K Congress stages protest in Jammu in support of farmers’ agitation

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday staged a protest here to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation and demanded the immediate rollback of the recently introduced farm laws in the country.

Led by J-K Congress vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla, the protesters assembled outside the party headquarters at Shaheedi chowk and held a peaceful protest to show their opposition to the “anti-farmer farm laws”.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the farm laws reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers, Bhalla said insistence in support of the legislations shows that the government is "drunk with power" and is rigid even in reconsidering them.

He demanded that the government should immediately announce the suspension of the three "anti-agriculture" laws.

Bhalla claimed that the laws would pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving the farmers at the "mercy" of big corporates.

“The farmers of the country are angry and agitated over the three farm laws enacted recently by the Central government. It would be better if the Centre reconsiders these laws enacted without forging any consensus with farmers,” he said.

He accused the Centre of seeking to mortgage the country to the rich.