J-K police officer killed after car falls into gorge

J-K police officer killed after car falls into gorge

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Bhadarwah/Jammu,
  • Jul 16 2019, 16:13pm ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2019, 17:32pm ist

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed on Tuesday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a 350-foot gorge in Doda district, police said.

The accident took place when ASI Niaz Ahmad (55), a resident of Beoli village, was on his way to Doda town, they said.

He was posted at police post Dessa.

The officer lost control over the vehicle which fell into the gorge near Doda town, leaving him critically injured, an official said.

The locals took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body has been handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)
 