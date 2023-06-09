Nadda lays foundation for Delhi BJP's new office

J P Nadda lays foundation for Delhi BJP's new office building

The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be complete in next 18 months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 13:21 ist
Delhi BJP office foundation stone laying. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the party's Delhi unit at DDU Marg here on Friday.

The party leaders, including Nadda, organisation general secretary BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva performed an elaborate Bhumi Pujan ceremony prior to laying the foundation stone for the building.

The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be complete in next 18 months, BJP leaders said.

Situated on a 825 square metre plot, the new building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet, they said.

It will have facilities like parking, canteen and an auditorium having a sitting capacity of 300 people, besides offices for Delhi BJP functionaries, the BJP leaders added.

