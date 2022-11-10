Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in money laundering case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, ANI reported.

The court will hear arguments on the bail petition moved by her today.

#WATCH | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The court will, today, hear arguments on the bail petition moved by her. pic.twitter.com/3U0FKVvwLl — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

More to follow...