Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in money laundering case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, ANI reported.
The court will hear arguments on the bail petition moved by her today.
More to follow...
