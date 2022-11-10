Money laundering case: Jacqueline arrives at Patiala HC

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in money laundering case

The court will hear arguments on the bail petition moved by her

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 10:09 ist
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, ANI reported.

The court will hear arguments on the bail petition moved by her today.

More to follow...

