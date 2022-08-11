Jahangirpuri riots: Accused's presence at site 'confirmed' by making them pose same way as seen in CCTV

The Delhi Police "confirmed" the presence of many of the accused at the site of the Jahangirpuri riots in Delhi after using Facial Recognition System (FRS).

The accused were asked to pose in the same manner as they were seen in the CCTV footages to "confirm" their presence during the riots by matching their photos with that of the footages, according to The Indian Express report.

"The footage recovered from the lanes of Jahangirpuri were of good quality and helped us in identifying people. To confirm their presence, we took permission from the court and took the accused to the FSL in Rohini. Their footage was pulled up and they were asked to pose in the same manner as they were found in the footage. This helped us in making successful arrests and helped us in identifying those who were carrying weapons and instigating crowds," a senior police officer told the publication.

The report further stated that the pictures would be used in the court as evidence against the accused in the riots. More than 25 accused have been produced at the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) for the purpose of matching CCTV footages using FRS, the report said.

On April 16, communal clashes broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. Nearly 8-9 people, including police personnel, were injured due to firing and stone pelting.

A 2,063-page chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch last month against the 37 people arrested in the case.

(With PTI inputs)