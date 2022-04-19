Delhi violence: 5 accused booked under stringent NSA

Jahangirpuri violence: Five accused booked under stringent NSA

A video of Imam wearing a blue kurta opening firing during the riots went viral on social media

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 21:08 ist
The sources said the accused who have been booked under the NSA include alleged mastermind Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Aheed. Credit: IANS Photo

As many as five persons arrested in connection with Saturday's communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area have been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), official sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the accused who have been booked under the NSA include alleged mastermind Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Aheed.

According to the FIR lodged at the Jahangirpuri police station, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing off peacefully through the area on Saturday, but at around 6 pm, when it reached outside a mosque in C-block, Ansar came with his 4-5 associates and started arguing with the participants of the 'Shobha Yatra'.

The argument soon turned violent and both the sides started pelting stones at each other.

Imam alias Sonu was arrested by the Special Staff of the north-west district police on Monday. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had fired through his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the clashes.

A video of Imam wearing a blue kurta opening firing during the riots went viral on social media.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Communal violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 