Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah passes away at AIIMS

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah, who was the son-in-law of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The news about Shah’s death was confirmed by her daughter Ruwa Shah on Twitter. “Abu breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner (sic),” she tweeted.

Sixty-six-year-old Shah, who was facing charges of terror funding, was arrested in 2017 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and was lodged in Delhi’s high-security Tihar Jail. He was one of the seven people detained in connection with the case.

According to Ruwa, his father was diagnosed with renal cancer that spread to other parts of his body, and was shifted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital that had no oncology department. He was shifted to AIIMS for treatment a few days ago.

Over the last six months, Ruwa, a journalist, had repeatedly called on the Union and Delhi government to provide her father with emergency medical attention due to his deteriorating health.

On October 2, she tweeted: “His lungs are not functioning. No has dropped. They’re not letting us see him before they put him on ventilator. They are not moving him to AIIMS. since 2 days RML is only providing vital support and nothing else. Delay in treatment is causing harm that is irreversible.”

In her tweets, Ruwa had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for assistance.

Shah was a key member of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), founded by his late father-in-law Syed Ali Geelani in 2004. Last year in October, J&K government had terminated services of Anees-ul-Islam, son of Shah “in the interests of the state’s security.”

Anees had managed to get an out-of-turn job as research officer in SK International Convention Center (SKICC), a subsidiary wing of the J&K tourism department during Mehbooba Mufti's government in 2016.