Six suspended over meetings of Atiq Ahmed's kin in jail

Jailor among six suspended over illegal meetings of Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf in Bareilly jail

Anand Kumar, DG (Prison), said action has been taken on the inquiry report of DIG (Prison) R N Pandey

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 13 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 19:18 ist
File photo of mafia don-turned politician Atiq Ahmed. Credit: PTI Photo

Six Bareilly Central Jail personnel, including jailor and deputy jailor, were suspended on Monday for facilitating illegal meetings of visitors with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf in the prison, officials said.

Anand Kumar, DG (Prison), said action has been taken on the inquiry report of DIG (Prison) R N Pandey.

Also Read — Atiq Ahmed should be killed in police encounter, says former BJP MP Harinarayan Rajbhar

Those suspended included jailor Rajiv Kumar Mishra, deputy jailor Durgesh Pratap Singh, head jail warder Brijveer Singh, and jail warders Manoj Gaur, Danish Mehndi and Dalpat Singh.

Ashraf's brother Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Ashraf, a former MLA, is also an accused in the Raju Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
India News

