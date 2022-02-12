Jaipur: BJP leader stages stir demanding financial aid for wife of driver killed in road accident

Jaipur: BJP leader asks aid for wife of driver killed

Talking to reporters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the Congress government in the state of being insensitive

  • Feb 12 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 18:33 ist
Rajya Sabha member of the BJP Kirodi Lal Meena sat on a dharna in front of Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha's official residence here on Saturday, demanding financial assistance for the wife of a driver killed in a road accident involving a truck that was carrying the REET papers.

Meena has been staging a protest to press for demands including financial assistance to Manisha, the wife of Ram Niwas who was the driver of the container truck that was carrying the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) papers. He was killed in a road accident a few months ago.

Talking to reporters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the Congress government in the state of being insensitive and said it did not honour the assurance given by higher officials in the matter.

Meena also met Chief Secretary Usha Sharma on Friday and termed the officer's stand in the matter disappointing.

Manisha and some of her family members took part in the protest with Meena. The wife of the deceased driver belongs to the Udaipur Wati area, which is the constituency of Gudha.

