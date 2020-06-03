Jaish-e-Mohammad commander among three militants killed in Kashmir

Three militants, including a commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, were killed and a soldier injured in a fierce encounter between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Reports said the gunfight erupted in Astan Mohalla, Kangan area of Pulwama, 30 km from here after Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“As the security forces zeroed in on a suspected house early morning, the hiding militants opened fire triggering a fierce gun battle,” a police official said and added three militants were killed in the gunfight while a soldier also sustained injuries.

He said one of the slain militants is a top commander of the Jaish outfit while the identity of two others is yet to be ascertained. Since the past few weeks, police have not been revealing the identities of militants killed in encounters.

They are buried away from their native villages with their family members being allowed to participate in the funerals, police said.

This was the second gunfight in Pulwama within the past 24 hours as two militants of the Jaish were killed in a similar encounter in Tral area on Tuesday.

There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in the Valley since March. Since the lockdown, a total of 44 militants and two of their associates have been killed while 24 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, have lost their lives.

Since the beginning of this year, 82 militants have been killed across Kashmir in dozens of encounters with security forces and 154 militants were killed in gun battles across Kashmir in the first seven months of 2019. In the next five months, only 20 militants were neutralised by the security forces as anti-insurgency operations almost came to a halt as security and communication clampdown was imposed to prevent civilian protests in the wake of revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh had said that less than 240 militants were active in Kashmir.