Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists may enter India through Nepal border: Bihar Intelligence

The Special Branch of Bihar Police has issued an alert that several terrorists, trained by Pak ISI, could infiltrate the country through the porous Indo-Nepal border in the next fortnight. The alert, issued to all the Superintendent of Police (SPs) in the North Bihar districts sharing a border with Nepal, says that 20-25 trained cadres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Taliban are likely to enter India through LoC in J-K, while “5-6 such cadres may enter India through Indo-Nepal border in the next fortnight.”

The Intelligence alert, a copy of which is with Deccan Herald, assumes significance as it was the Bihar-Nepal border near Raxaul from where Yasin Bhatkal, one of the most wanted terrorists and co-founder of Indian Mujahideen (IM), was arrested. The dreadful militant was apprehended from Birganj-Raxaul border in August 2013. His key associate Assadullah Akhtar, alias Haddi, who was an expert in configuring improvised explosive devices (IED), was also arrested in a joint operation launched by Bihar Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Bhatkal and Haddi were said to be the key conspirators in bomb blasts carried out in Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the alert issued by the Special Branch says several top Indian politicians and vital installations are on the radar of the JeM militants. The letter, addressed to the IGs, DIGs and SPs in Bihar, has asked “to intensify patrolling and frisk people coming from Nepal side.”