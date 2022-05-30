Jaish militants involved in cop killing, neutralised in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, who were involved in the recent killing of a policeman, were neutralised in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

“#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday night, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter at Gundipora in Pulwama with security forces. Ahmad was killed by the militants in Pulwama on May 13.

The slain militants were identified as Saqib and Abid Shah of Jaish, both locals.

According to J&K police, in 54 encounters this year in the valley, 86 militants, including 26 Pakistanis, have been killed. However, while 86 militants have been killed in the first five months of this year, over 70 locals have joined militant ranks in the same period which is a worrisome trend, sources said.

The police have also arrested 44 active militants and 183 over ground workers (OGW). 14 civilians, including members of minority community, and 16 security personnel have also lost their lives in terror attacks this year.

Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.