Jaishankar briefs BJP spokespersons about G20 presidency

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons on Monday about India's year-long G20 presidency and informed them about the list of programmes planned across the country, displaying its diversity and culture.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the "Group of 20" (G20) on December 1. More than 200 meetings of the grouping will be held at 55 locations in the country and the summit will take place in Delhi in September 2023.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

Jaishankar gave a presentation to the BJP spokespersons about India's G20 presidency, suggesting that at the programmes, the local flavour of the venue will dominate and these programmes will be broadly based on the themes of digitalisation, green development, empowerment of women, youngsters and farmers, sources said.

Cultural events and regional festivals will also be organised at these programmes, the guests from the G20 countries will be served local snacks and presented with locally-made gifts, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting after the country assumed the G20 presidency to discuss its various aspects and said this offers a "unique opportunity to showcase India's power".