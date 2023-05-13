Jalandhar bypoll: Kejriwal credits Mann for victory

Jalandhar bypoll: AAP's 'unprecedented victory' because of Mann govt's good work, says Kejriwal

The Sangrur parliamentary seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as an MP after being elected to the Punjab assembly. The AAP currently has 10 members in RS

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 16:23 ist
The win in Jalandhar will give the ruling party in Punjab and Delhi its only member in Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

With the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll leading by a big margin, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the "unprecedented victory" is because of the Bhagwant Mann government's good work in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku is leading by more than 48,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

The win in Jalandhar will give the ruling party in Punjab and Delhi its only member in Lok Sabha. The AAP has not had a member in the Lower House of Parliament since its defeat in the Sangrur bypolls last year.

The Sangrur parliamentary seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as an MP after being elected to the Punjab assembly. The AAP currently has 10 members in Rajya Sabha.

Track live updates

Talking to reporters at the AAP headquarters here on the Jalandhar bypoll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "It's an unprecedented victory because of the Mann governments good work. Our party candidate is winning from the seat which was a Congress stronghold for last 50 years."

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

"We do of politics of work and seek votes from people for our work, and people have put a stamp on Bhagwant Mann government's work saying 'we are with you'... This is a big message," Kejriwal

Mann, who was with Kejriwal, said the trend of the bypoll result is the people's "positive stamp" on the work done by his government in Punjab so far.

"The election result has increased our responsibility and my confidence. We will work much harder for the development of Punjab," he said.

