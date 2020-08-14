Jamia Millia Islamia establishes endowment in memory of ex-VC Mushirul Hasan

Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday established an endowment as a mark of respect for its former vice-chancellor and noted historian Professor Mushirul Hasan.

“The Mushirul Hasan Endowment (MHE) was created a day before Professor Hasan’s birth anniversary on August 15,” a statement from the varsity said.

“The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) established the endowment as Professor Zoya Hasan, wife of late Professor Mushirul Hasan, wanted to establish it for which she proposed to donate Rs 1.5 crore to the university,” it said.

Professor Hasan devoted a major part of his academic life to the varsity where he taught history for long and served as its pro-vice-chancellor and eventually as the vice-chancellor.

The endowment will be used for awarding the Annual Mushirul Hasan Post-Doctoral Fellowship, two Post-graduate Merit-cum-means Mushirul Hasan Scholarships and organising the Annual Mushirul Hasan Memorial Seminar on any theme related to contemporary history, society and politics of India, the statement said.

For administering the endowment, a nine-member committee headed by JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar has been constituted by the university.

Professor Hasan passed away in 2018 after prolonged illness.