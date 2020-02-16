'Jamia rioters' self-identified themselves: BJP's Amit Malviya on violence footage

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed on Sunday that the video of purported police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia in December also showed that students in the library were actually "stone pelters".

In a tweet, Malviya tagged the video and claimed that the students in the library were wearing masks and reading shut books.

They were "looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for", he said.

"Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone-pelting session?" Malviya asked. "Good of Jamia rioters to self identify themselves. Agencies must use the video as evidence."

Two months after the alleged police brutality at the university, a new video has emerged purportedly showing paramilitary and police personnel beating up students in the library on December 15.

The 45-second video, which appears to be a CCTV footage, purportedly shows some seven-eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The security personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

The video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15.