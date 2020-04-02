Jamia student arrested in connection with Delhi riots

Jamia student arrested in connection with northeast Delhi violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 20:33 ist

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a student of Jamia Milia Islamia for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, officials said.

Meeran Haider (35), a PhD student at Jamia, is the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, sources said.

On Wednesday at 10 am, Haider was called for interrogation by the Special Cell at their Lodhi Colony office and was subsequently arrested, the officials said.

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha tweeted, "Delhi Police called him for investigation and then received orders from above and arrested Meeran Haider, who has been helping people during the time of coronavirus outbreak."

Chhatra RJD unit of JNU also demanded the release of Haider and said the police should become 'people-friendly' and not scare people.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni from the varsity, condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.

"The country is facing a massive health crisis, however, the state machinery is busy harassing and framing student activists in false cases to suppress voices of dissent," they said.

The JCC said Haider was diligently working to provide ration to the needy during the lockdown.

"The JCC demands that he must be immediately released as all charges against him are baseless," they said.

In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked with violence which claimed at least 53 lives and several got injured.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jamia Millia Islamia
Delhi
Communal violence
Communal riots
Arrest
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 