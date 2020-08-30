Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists shot dead in overnight encounter, 1 police personnel killed

Three militants and a police officer were killed in an overnight gun-battle between security forces and ultras in Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday.

The encounter erupted after three bike-borne militants attacked a joint team of police and paramilitary CRPF near Panthachowk late Saturday evening. Soon after the incident, a cordon and search operation started in the area that led to the encounter.

Reports said throughout the night security forces installed lights and tightened the cordon in the area to ensure that trapped militants don’t flee taking advantage of darkness.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of police were killed in the firefight. The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known. The ASI who was killed was identified as Babu Ram.

This was the third gunfight in the Valley in the last three days in which 10 militants have been killed. Earlier, three Hizbul Mujahideen militants and an Army soldier were killed in a gunfight in southern Pulwama district on Saturday. On Friday, four militants affiliated with Al-Badr outfit were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district on Friday.