J&K: 8 villages in Udhampur declared red zones

Jammu and Kashmir: 8 villages in Udhampur declared coronavirus red zones

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 01 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 22:34 ist

Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have been declared as red zones after it was found that 10 people from the district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said on Wednesday.

They have been traced and sent to quarantine, officials said, adding that two of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

"After some people tested positive, Megani area and its surrounding villages have been declared as red zones," District Magistrate of Udhampur, Piyush Singla said.

The villages include Kotli Paie, Chopra Shop, Rehambal, Megiyot, Rakh Sansu, More Duggar, Padam and Jib, he said.

"The entire area has been sealed and people have been asked not to make any movement," he said.

Singla said nearly 100 health professionals have been sent to the area to trace those who may have come in contact with the ten people so that necessary action can be taken.

Udhampur district has been completely sealed and all entry and exit points have been blocked as per the directions, he said, adding only vehicles of essential services and some vehicles of SRTC will be allowed on the highway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 