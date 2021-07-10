Jammu and Kashmir achieves 100% vaccination among above-45 age group in nine districts

100 per cent population above 45-years of age have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in nine out of 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, while three more districts are set to achieve the feat in next few days.

According to J&K health department data, the districts where vaccination of all above 45 years of age has been completed include Shopian, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal (in Kashmir), Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba (in Jammu).

Three districts in Kashmir - Anantnag with 98.87 per cent, Kulgam with 98.60 per cent and Pulwama with 96.88 per cent - are also on verge of completing vaccination of all above 45-years of age. The overall percentage of vaccination of above 45 years of age in the UT is 92.58 per cent.

Covid-19 vaccines have so far been administered to 50,80,845 beneficiaries in J&K at an average of 29,033 per day since the inoculation started on January 16. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 1.25 crore.

Read | India will administer 67 crore Covid vaccines before September: Ministry of Finance report

Notably, the UT has missed two deadlines to vaccinate all above 45 years of age. After the second wave of Covid-19 hit the UT in April and May this year, people have started flocking to vaccination centres in large numbers to get their jabs.

The UT has witnessed 4,354 deaths since the pandemic began last March. From the peak of more than 50,000 active positive cases in mid-May, the cases have come down to 3,300 on July 9. So far 3,10,630 patients have recovered in J&K which amounts to 97.59 per cent of the total cases.

Though the Covid-19 count is down in J&K, health experts have warned that if people continue to violate the safety protocols, the caseload may surge in the coming weeks.