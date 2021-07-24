Jammu and Kashmir administers 71 lakh Covid vaccine doses

Successfully overcoming the issue of Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among masses, Jammu and Kashmir has vaccinated 71 lakh people in a little over six months.

Official data reveals that over 57 lakh Covid jabs have been administered in the age group of 45 years and above, including healthcare and frontline workers, while over 14 lakh doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years.

The vaccination drive among the 45+ group started on January 16 while the jabs for below 45 age group commenced from June 1. Among 20 districts in the union territory (UT), 12 have achieved the target of 100 per cent vaccination in the 45+ group.

Notably, the UT has missed two deadlines to vaccinate all above 45 years of age. After the second wave of Covid-19 hit the UT in April and May this year, people flocked to vaccination centres in large numbers to get their jabs.

According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million. When the vaccination drive started in Kashmir, rumours and hesitancy among the people were the main obstacles. From roping in influencers, prominent doctors and religious leaders, authorities used all possible ways to remove vaccine hesitancy.

Instead of waiting for people to vaccine centres, healthcare workers started a door-to-door vaccination drive which helped achieve desired results.

The UT has witnessed 4,374 deaths since the pandemic began last March. From the peak of more than 50,000 active cases in mid-May, cases have come down to 1,409 as of July 23. So far, 3,14,620 patients have recovered, which is 98.19 per cent of total cases.

Though the Covid-19 count in J&K is down, health experts have warned that if people continue to violate the safety protocols, cases may surge again in the coming weeks.