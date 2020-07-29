Jammu and Kashmir administration agrees to release Kashmir Bar leader 

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday agreed for an immediate release of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, detained in jail since August 5, 2019, under the stringent Public Safety Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union Territory, submitted before a bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that Qayoom would be released.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose, suggested that Qayoom should remain in Delhi till August 7 and should not issue a public statement.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the detained senior advocate, said his family is here to receive him.

The court had on the last date of hearing asked Mehta to consider if Qayoom can be released on interim bail.

The court had also asked Mehta to explain the basis for the continued detention of Qayoom, beyond a one-year period, as per the order passed under the Public Safety Act.

Qayoom challenged the validity of the High Court's judgement of May 28, 2020, dismissing his plea against the detention following the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The septuagenarian-petitioner, a senior advocate, contended that the High Cour's order, allowing his detention was illegal, unconstitutional and untenable as it erred in relying upon four FIRs lodged against him in the year 2008 and 2010.