Jammu and Kashmir administration orders suspension of panchayat secretary for misappropriation of funds in Doda

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered suspension of a panchayat secretary for alleged misappropriation of funds earmarked for the 14th Finance Commission in Doda district, officials said.

The panchayat secretary was placed under suspension here by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Sagar Doifode till pending enquiry for 'misappropriation' of grant earmarked for the 14th FC, they said.

The action was taken in view of the complaints filed against the then secretary panchayat of Barath for making payment against the non-approved work under the 14th Finance Commission plan, the officials said.

Moreover, being the second signatory in respect of payments under the 14th FC head, both the current sarpanchs of the concerned panchayats - Barath A and Barath B - have been served show cause notices to explain their positions as to why proper procedures as per the guidelines issued by the government were not followed, they said.

They have been asked to submit their replies in the office of the enquiry officer by or before June 30, failing which disciplinary action as warranted under rules and regulations shall be initiated.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda has also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Doda to enquire the matter on a priority basis, and shall submit a detailed report in the DC office by or before June 30.