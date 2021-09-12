Jammu and Kashmir ANTF recovers 1,000 kg poppy straw

Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of J&K police have recovered 1000 kilogram of poppy straw from three Punjab based truckers in Sonmarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Leh districts.

Officials said after receiving an input regarding the smuggling of narcotic substances, the ANTF with the help of police, intercepted two trucks (PB 07-AL 2229, HP 55B- 0711) near Sonamarg hill station on Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Upon search of these vehicles 800 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered, they said and further investigation revealed that one truck carrying poppy straw had already left for Leh.

“The truck was intercepted near Leh and poppy straw-like substance weighing in quintals was recovered. Two non-locals driving the trucks were arrested from the Valley and one from Leh,” officials said and added a total of 1000 kgs of poppy straw has been recovered which is one of the biggest catches in the recent past.

The ANTF was formed by the J&K government last year to deal with the menace of drugs and drug peddlers in the Union Territory (UT). It has also been tasked to tackle the emerging threat of narco-terrorism in the region. The force is under the overall superintendence and control of the Inspector-General of Police, Crime J&K.

In March this year, the ANTF had frozen five bank accounts that were directly linked to a drug cartel of Kashmir allegedly headed by one Masood Ahmed Dar of Bijbihara in Anantnag district. A total amount of Rs 54.27 lakh was frozen as the cartel had been supplying Hashish from Kashmir to other parts of the country, apart from supplying and distributing psychotropic drugs in the UT.

Check out the latest DH videos here: