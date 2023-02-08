Jammu and Kashmir anti-encroachment drive: Police stop Mehbooba Mufti's protest march to Parliament

Police prevented People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti from taking out a march to Parliament here on Wednesday to protest against an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Ms Mufti planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament, where she wanted to inform opposition parties about the Jammu and Kashmir administration's "bulldozer policy".

However, police detained the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, and took her and her party workers to Jantar Mantar. The protesters dispersed from Jantar Mantar.

"We had come to inform the public, opposition parties and members of the ruling BJP about the misery faced by the public at large in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If we can't go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations?", Mufti asked.

There is no rule of law that can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir and "we came all the way to Delhi to speak our hearts out. But it seems that here also the voice of the general public is muzzled", she said.

The PDP and other political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have denounced the anti-encroachment drive and have demanded that the administration stop it. They have said that it is affecting the state's poor the hardest.