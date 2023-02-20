Jammu and Kashmir: Army assists in relief, rescue operations in avalanche-hit Sonamarg

J&K: Army assists rescue ops in avalanche-hit Sonamarg

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 20 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 10:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said.

The avalanche hit Rezan village in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, 14 domestic animals perished in the avalanche, they said.

No human casualties have been reported in the incident.

Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in a rescue operation which was launched this morning.

The residents were moved to safer places on Sunday evening soon after the avalanche struck.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army
Assam Rifles
Avalanche

