Jammu and Kashmir confirms first positive coronavirus case

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday confirmed first coronavirus case with a sexagenarian woman tested positive for COVID-19.

An official spokesperson while confirming the case tweeted: “#COVID19 All contacts of 1 suspected case being tested and quarantined; 400 others under surveillance @diprjk (sic).”

“Coronavirus testing laboratory made functional in J&K at SKIMS Soura Srinagar. GMC Jammu lab being also made functional shortly.This will immensely reduce testing time,” the tweet read.

The woman, with travel history to Iran, has been quarantine in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. This is the first coronavirus positive case in Jammu and Kashmir that has been confirmed by the government.

On Sunday a patient with travel history to cornavirus-hit Iran died in a hospital in Ladakh Union Territory (UT). 73-year-old Ali Mohammad, who hailed from Yaukuma Chochuk village in Leh, was admitted in Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) hospital, Leh on March 7 after suffering from high fever. He died on Sunday morning.

There are reports of two more positive cases in Leh after which the whole Chushot Gongna village to which all the three belong, was sealed by the administration.

Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Ladakh, Rigzin Sampheal said they have contacted majority of the passengers who traveled with these three from Delhi to Leh on Air India flight number 445 on February 27 and Spicejet flight number SG-151 on February 28.

“But with some of those contact couldn’t be established. We appeal all those passengers who traveled to Leh in these flights to inform the Health Department if they observe some COVID-19 symptoms in them,” he said.

Sampheal informed that about 1200 people, including Kashmiris and Ladakhis, stranded in Iran will first land in Delhi. “After their proper screening and sanitization, they will be brought to Leh and Kashmir, respectively,” he said.

In Jammu, a government spokesperson, while briefing about the screening of the suspected cases, said, “310 cases have been put under active surveillance till date and 115 of these have completed the surveillance period of 28 days.”