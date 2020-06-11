Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus tally at 4,574 with 67 fresh cases; doctor, cops among those infected

A senior surgeon at a hospital here and two policemen were among the 67 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,574, officials said.

"Sixty-seven new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Thursday," an official said.

According to officials, 24 of the fresh cases were from Jammu and 43 from the Kashmir region. The union territory has registered 52 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The officials said Thursday's cases included 26 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

"A senior surgeon at SKIMS Hospital at Soura and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are among those infected," the official said.

Contacts of the doctor, including his colleagues, have been identified and put under isolation, the official added.

Anantnag district in south Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases at 13, followed by Jammu 11, the officials said.

They said there were no fresh cases in six districts -- Shopian, Ramban, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Kishtwar.

With Thursday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 4,574.

“Of these, 3565 are in Kashmir, while 1,009 are in the Jammu region,” an official said.

There are 2,702 active cases in the union territory -- 1,996 in Kashmir and 706 in Jammu -- while 1,820 patients have recovered, they said